Idol vandalism in Telangana sparks outrage and bandh call by right-wing groups

In yet another incident of idol vandalism in Telangana, five Navagraha idols were damaged at a Hanuman Temple in Airport Colony, Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

This act has sparked protests, with right-wing organizations calling for a bandh in the area tomorrow.

Police have detained a suspect, originally from Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the incident and have increased security in the area.

Recently, the state has witnessed a series of idol desecration and vandalism incidents.

Last night, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was also vandalized by miscreants in the Pragathinagar area under Cyberabad police, causing public outrage.

The temple vandalism was discovered in the morning when a devotee informed the priest, who then reported it to the police.

Meanwhile, the incident has led to outrage among locals, prompting right-wing organizations to call for a bandh in the Shamshabad municipality area tomorrow in protest.

Police are examining CCTV footage, and a person from Uttar Pradesh has been detained. However, the motive behind the vandalism remains unclear.

A few days ago, Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, held a coordination meeting with the police, social welfare departments, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and NGOs to address issues concerning homeless people who stay at roadsides, railway stations, footpaths, and bus terminals, some of whom were reportedly causing disturbances at places of worship.

The Commissioner announced plans to create profiles for such individuals, and to relocate those who are mentally unstable or homeless to shelters, NGO-run homes for the elderly, and hospitals for treatment.

Last month, a person from Mumbai desecrated an idol at the Muthyalamma Temple in Secunderabad, sparking protests and communal tension. During Navratri, a homeless man also entered a pandal seeking food and vandalized it.