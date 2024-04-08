Ideological ancestors of Modi, Shah supported Muslim League against Indians in freedom struggle: Kharge

Launching a blistering attack on the BJP, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that the ideological ancestors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah supported the Muslim League and the British against the Indians during the freedom struggle.

“The political and ideological ancestors of Modi and Shah supported the British and the Muslim League against the Indians in the freedom movement. Even today, he is invoking the Muslim League against the ‘Congress Justice Paper’ which was prepared with the contributions of common Indians,” the Congress chief said in a lengthy social media post.

Kharge further said that BJP’s political and ideological ancestors formed their government in alliance with the Muslim League in 1940 and opposed Mahatma Gandhi’s “Quit India” movement two years later.

“The ancestors of Modi-Shah opposed the “Quit India” movement of 1942, called by Mahatma Gandhi and led by Maulana Azad. Everyone knows that your ancestors formed their government in Bengal, Sindh and NWFP in the 1940’s in alliance with the Muslim League,” he said.

Kharge also mentioned Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s letter to then British Governor on “how the 1942 Quit India movement should be suppressed.”

“Didn’t Syama Prasad Mookerjee write to the then British Governor about how the Quit India Movement of 1942 by the country and Congress should be suppressed? And for this, he was ready to support the British?” the Congress leader added.

“Today Modi-Shah and their nominated president are spreading false rumours about the Congress manifesto. There is only a whiff of RSS in Modi Ji’s speeches. Day by day BJP’s electoral condition is worsening so much that RSS has started remembering its old friend – Muslim League!” he said.

His latest remarks came shortly after BJP chief JP Nadda slammed the grand old party over its manifesto, and said, “Looking at the Congress manifesto, it is not clear whether it is the manifesto of the Congress or the Muslim League!”

He further said that the people of the country have time and again rejected the Congress, but still they are not refraining from their appeasement politics.