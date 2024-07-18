Modi govt has systematically jeopardized rail safety: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi-led government after the derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Uttar Pradesh, and said it has systematically “jeopardized” rail safety.

He also demanded the Kavach anti-collision system should be installed on all routes across the country to ensure safety measures.

In a post on ‘X’, the Congress president said, “The derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in UP, is yet another instance of how the Modi government has systematically jeopardised rail safety. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured.”

“A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express. The Commissioner of Railway safety has said that the accident was waiting to happen.

“Failure of automatic signal, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations, and non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkie with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for collision in the probe report,” he said.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Railway Minister, who leave no opportunity for self-publicity, must take direct responsibility for the massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways.”

“Our single demand is that the Kavach anti-collision system should be installed expeditiously on all routes across India to ensure enhanced safety measures and prevent accidents,” the Congress chief said.

Earlier, he accused the government of indulging in utter mismanagement of the Railway Ministry.

At least four passengers were killed and 20 people were injured after several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in UP’s Gonda district on Thursday.