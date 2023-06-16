Pandemonium orchestrated in House no good sign for democracy: Om Birla

“Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday cautioned that uproar, sloganeering and adjournment of the House in a planned manner are not good signs for the country’s democracy which diminish the dignity of democracy itself.”

This was stated by the Lok Sabha Speaker while delivering the inaugural address at the First National Legislators Conference held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that the functioning of “our legislative bodies should be conducted in a dignified manner” as they have a role in ensuring socio-economic welfare of the people. But he regretted the fact that recent incidents of commotion and interruptions in the Houses are a matter of grave concern.

Birla said being part of the highest public representative institution, legislators are expected to work as a role model for other institutions and organisations of the country. Hence, the legislators should maintain high standards of discipline and decency in their public life as incidents of unruly behavior tarnish their image.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Adv. Rahul Narwekar and presiding officers of state legislative assemblies and councils took part in the conference.

Former Lok Sabha Speakers Shivraj Patil, Meira Kumar and Sumitra Mahajan were also present at the function.