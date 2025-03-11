ICU patient creates ruckus in Ratlam hospital, accuses doctors of fleecing family

A patient admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh created a ruckus and left the hospital with a sharp-edged device in hand, abusing and accusing the hospital authorities of trying to fleece his family by falsely claiming he was in a ‘coma’.

The hospital authorities, on the other hand, claimed that the patient verbally abused doctors and staff inside the ICU and threatened their lives before leaving the hospital at his own will.

Ratlam Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr M S Sagar ordered an inquiry by a three-member committee into the entire incident. Officials said the matter would be investigated impartially and everyone’s statements would be recorded before a final report is submitted.

Videos of the incident, which is said to have occurred a couple of days ago, also went viral.

The man, identified as Bunty Ninama, alleged that his hands and legs were tied to a bed at the private GD Hospital and that his family was falsely told he was in a coma to make them continue purchasing expensive medicines and paying for his treatment.

In the video, Bunty Ninama is seen rushing out of the hospital ICU wearing just a hospital undergarment, with medical equipment still attached to his nose, hand and body. He is also seen holding a sharp-edged object like a scissor or knife in his hand and hurling abuses.

After leaving the hospital, Ninama staged a protest on the road.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team from the Industrial Area Police Station arrived to control the situation.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities lodged a police complaint against Bunty Ninama.

Further investigations and inquiries into the matter are underway.