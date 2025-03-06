Ruckus over evils of extortion, drug & mafia-police nexus mar proceedings in Rajasthan assembly

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned for half an hour on Thursday amid a ruckus by the opposition members over the issue of extortion by the mafia elements as well as the police in the state.

The issue figured during the zero hour in the House as Hari Mohan Sharma (Congress) tried to draw the government’s attention towards the (worrisome) state of law and order in the state, saying mafia elements have been threatening businessmen and traders even from the jails.

Sharma said, “One businessman requested personal security following such threats. His prayers were heard only after three attempts by the person, and subsequently, a bill of Rs 76 lakh was sent to the businessman concerned for payment on account of the cost of security for him.”

Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Julie endorsed Sharma’s concerns, quoting a reference from the video made by Bharatpur sitting Lok Sabha MP Sanjana Jatav about the extortion by the police in her hometown.

The LoP quoted the MP who had said in a video that police indulged in extortion on the road in Bharatpur (March 5).

At this point in time, the Chair disallowed further discussion on the issue. Since some more members wanted to speak, they trooped into the well to express their discontentment.

The ensuing pandemonium forced the Chair to adjourn the House for half an hour.

Besides, the issue of the growing threat of drug addiction and spreading of drug trafficking and concerns about rising pollution and accusations of nexus between smugglers and police also marred the proceedings in the House.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar Gothwal (BJP) raised a demand of setting up a Gharial Conservation Centre in the upcoming National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary in the Palighat along the Chambal River near Ranthambore – Sawai Madhopur.

Forest and Wildlife Minister Sanjay Sharma responded affirmatively, informing the House that the referred conservation centre will come up in the current fiscal year 2025-26.