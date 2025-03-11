Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Kharge’s remarks

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday triggered an uproar in the Rajya Sabha over his ‘unparliamentary’ remarks, resulting in pandemonium in Parliament. He later regretted his comment and underscored that his target was the central government and not the presiding officer.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, however, clarified that his “thokenge” (thrashing) remark was not addressed to the Chair. He apologised to that Chair, stating that he apologised if Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the Chair, was hurt by his remarks.

Advertisement

The Congress chief made the remarks shortly after the Chair asked his party MP Digvijaya Singh to speak on a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Education. Singh refused to speak, insisting that LoP Mallikarjun Kharge should be allowed to speak first. The Chair reminded Kharge that he had already spoken in the morning, but Kharge objected, stating that his remarks were incomplete as the Education Minister was not present at that time.

Advertisement

Kharge objected, saying that “What is this dictatorship!” as the Chair seemed hesitant on his request to speak again.

The LoP in the House said, “We have to speak. We are ready to speak, and whatever we need to hit, we will”. These remarks triggered a war of words in the House.

Strongly objecting to Kharge’s remarks, Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda said the word used against the Chair is unpardonable.

Nadda said casting aspersions on the Chair by a seasoned politician like Kharge was condemnable, and he should apologise for his remarks.

“This is condemnable. This is to be condemned by one and all, including the Leader of Opposition. He should condemn and he should apologise. The word and the language used against the Chair is unpardonable,” Nadda said.

He said Kharge should apologise and take his word back. As the House witnessed uproar, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to members to maintain calm.

Finding himself on the backfoot, Kharge apologised for his remarks.

“Sir, I am sorry if I have hurt your feelings. But this was not aimed at you. I said that we will challenge the government’s policy,” the Congress chief said.

The Leader of the House welcomed his apology. He, however, insisted that the LoP take back his comments.