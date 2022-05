K Sreekant, CMD, POWERGRID has been bestowed the prestigious ‘Icon of the Year’ award by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) for being a role model for the profession & achieving tremendous success in business enterprises by contributing significantly to the cause of Business, Society and the Nation.

The award was presented by Durga Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow during the 60th National Cost Convention (NCC) 2022.