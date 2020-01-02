IBPS Results 2019: IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2019 has been declared on the official website i.e. ibps.in. Candidates willing to check their IBPS results 2019 have to visit the official website and follow the instructions by entering the required information in the blank space to check their results.

Candidates appeared for IBPS examination 2019 should check their results online before January 7, 2020 or else the exam result will be removed from the webpage.

Candidates who had successfully passed the IBPS Prelim examination need to get ready for the IBPS main examination which will take place on January 19 across the examination centers.

Along with this authorities have also declared the examination results for IBPS Officer and Office Assistant recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on the official website.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk results 2019:

1) Log on to the official website

2) Click on the result tab

3) A new window will open and candidates need to fill the blank space with the asked information including roll number, registration number, date of birth

4) Submit the details online and result will be available on the screen

Along with this candidates can also check their IBPS clerk results via direct link i.e.

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk9sep19/resrsc9la_dec19/login.php?appid=c172adde40544694c070225278b05dc2