IBPS PO 2019: Authorities have finally released the IBPS PO Score Card 2019 on the official website i.e. ibps.in.

Candidates appeared for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection preliminary examination don’t need to wait anymore and now they can directly logon to the official website – ibps.in and follow the instruction to easily get a copy of scorecard.

IBPS examination authorities have successfully organized the examination on October 12, 13 and 19, 2019 across the examination centers.

Steps to check IBPS PO Prelims 2019 Score Card:

– Log on to the official website i.e. ibps.in.

– Click on the tab IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2019

– A new page will open and candidate need to fill the blank space with the asked information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other asked information

– Submit the details online and scorecard will be available on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the IBPS PO scorecard 2019 and keep it for record.

Due to the huge visitors on the IBPS result website, some of the candidates may face technical issue in checking their results in such case candidates are advised to stay calm and try to check the scorecard in a short interval of time.