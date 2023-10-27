IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in | Download via direct link

IBPS Admit Card 2023: IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) has released the Probationary Officer Mains admit card 2023 on its official website i.e. ibps.in. Candidates who applied for the examination and are waiting for the IBPS mains admit card 2023 don’t need to wait anymore. As per the latest update, the IBPS admit card 2023 has been released on the IBPS website on October 26, 2023.

IBPS PO Mains examination will take place across the examination centers on November 5, 2023 in two shifts i.e. 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

This time IBPS has opened a total of 3049 vacancies.

Candidates willing to download IBPS admit card 2023 need to enter the official website and follow the below mentioned steps. Before starting the process, candidates are advised to keep the required information handy with them, including registration number, roll number and other documents.

– Log on to the official website i.e. ibps.in

– Click on the admit card tab

– A new window will open and the candidate needs to fill in the required information

– Submit the details online and the IBPS PO admit card 2023 will be available on the screen.

– Candidate should save the soft copy of the admit card and also take a print out of the admit card.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website, some of the candidates may face technical issues in downloading their admit card/call letter. In such cases, candidates are advised to stay calm and try to get connected with the website in a short interval of time.

Candidates can also get their IBPS PO admit card/call letter 2023 directly at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo13jun23/oecla_oct23/login.php?appid=9a55e39fa4e23ff22f272e25c8ea532b