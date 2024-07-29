IAS aspirants’ death: AAP demands LG’s action against officers for not desilting drains

A large number of AAP supporters, including MLAs and councilors, took part in a protest demanding immediate suspension of the MCD commissioner and action against the officers who failed to get the drains desilted.

Talking to reporters, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey claimed that after the Supreme Court verdict, the BJP-led Centre brought a bill that gives the power of appointment, transfer, and posting of officials working under the Delhi government to the LG.

The AAP leader further said that Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had instructed the chief secretary and the officials in the meetings to ensure the desilting of drains five times from February 2024 to June 2024, but the officials working under LG did not move, he alleged. “As a result, the Rajinder Nagar mishap took place,” he added.

Advertisement

Pandey further claimed, “All these officials come under LG. The video of Saurabh Bharadwaj’s meeting has brought the truth to the fore. We have come to request the LG to take action against the incompetent officials, who are not working despite the minister’s order and do not understand the principle of accountability in democracy. And send a stern message by taking action against such officers to stop such incidents from taking place in future,” he added.

In response to BJP’s protest near the AAP office, MLA and MCD in-charge of AAP Durgesh Pathak said, “We have taken over the MCD just eight months back. Who is responsible for what has not been done for the last 15 years? Why is the BJP protesting? They should be ashamed of ruining the entire Delhi.”

The AAP MLA demanded stern action against the senior-level officials over the non-desilting of drains. “You must have heard Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s video yesterday. He is telling the secretary that you have not got desilting done, your report is incorrect. There is no action,” Pathak added.

Replying to New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj demanding his resignation, Pathak has said, “She must also tell what her party’s Members of Parliament did in the last 11 years. It is very easy to blame others. I have been the MLA for the last one and a half years. She will have to answer why her party did not ensure proper drainage all these years,” added the AAP leader.

Meanwhile, the protest held by AAP was following the death of three civil services aspirants due to the flooding of the basement of a coaching center in Old Rajinder Nagar caused by rain on Saturday evening.