IAS Ananya Mittal Receives Accolade for Exemplary Execution of Jan Sahayata Kosang Initiative

IAS officer Ananya Mittal, currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum District was presented with the Silver Award at the national level for his outstanding execution of the Jan Sahayata Koshang initiative, an innovative approach geared towards addressing public grievances at the district level.

The award was presented at the 26th National Conference on e-Governance in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which spanned from the August 24th to 25th.

The ‘Jan Sahayata Koshang’ initiative’s remarkable efforts to alleviate public issues garnered it the Silver Award in the National Award for E Governance category, conferred by Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The National Awards for e-Governance, a yearly event, have been instituted to commend and showcase exemplary efforts in the domain of e-Governance implementation. These accolades not only acknowledge outstanding achievements within the e-Governance landscape but also serve as a platform to propagate effective methodologies for the development and execution of sustainable e-Governance initiatives.

Beyond recognition, the awards stimulate incremental innovations, encouraging continuous advancements in successful e-Governance solutions.

Furthermore, they play a vital role in facilitating the exchange of experiences, enabling the sharing of insights in problem-solving, risk mitigation, issue resolution, and strategic planning for achieving e-Governance triumphs.