Few hours after dropping two IEDs on the IAF station at Jammu, Pakistan backed terrorists tried to target two strategic military stations, Kaluchak and Ratnuchak, with drones in wee hours of Monday. However, attempt to inflict loss was thwarted by Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) that fired at the drones.

Both these military stations are in the outskirts of Jammu and at a short distance from the IAF station that was targeted early Sunday morning.

Army spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that the first drone was spotted at 11.45 pm and the other at 2.40 am.

Giving details of the incidents, Lt. Colonel Anand said; “On midnight of 27-28 June 2021, two separate Drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by alert troops.

Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing.

Both the Drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress”.