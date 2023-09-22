IAF showcases its operational capability in Jammu

To mark the commemoration of 76 years of accession of Jammu and Kashmir into Indian Union and the diamond jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu, the Indian Air Force, Government of UT of J&K, Department of Tourism, and Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K, organised a spectacular air show and ground display at Air Force Station Jammu on Friday. The air show was held for two days.

IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), Akash Ganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-17 1V helicopters and the Air Force band participated in the two-day marquee event. The display was witnessed by the residents, students from various schools of Jammu, veterans, civil dignitaries and personnel of defence forces and CAPFs.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha witnessed the air show wherein he was received by PK Vohra, AOC J&K and Air Commodore SS Rawat, AOC 23 Wing, AF at Air Force Station Jammu. The Chief Guest was welcomed with the Nation Anthem and saluted by three MI-17 1V helicopters.

The event began with a mesmerizing free fall display by Akash Ganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, who dived with the Indian Flag and the IAF flag, enthralling the huge audience.

The touchdown of the 14 member Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force was cheered by a huge gathering who were enjoying the event in full swing.

The event was followed by display of slithering and Small Team Insertion and Extraction techniques by IAF Garud Commando team through Mi-17 1V Medium Lift Helicopters.

Simultaneously, the Suryakiran Aerobatic team took off for an aerial display which was greatly applauded by the audience. The event culminated with showcasing of precision drill movements by the Air Warrior Drill Team ‘Subroto’ (AWDT).

The leader marching through spinning rifles was especially enthralling for the spectators. As the AWDT marched off, the children were especially thrilled and the cheer of the crowd was ear deafening. The entire event was supplemented by the melodious and martial tunes by the Air Force Band.

The display showcased the operational capability of the Indian Air Force with an aim to motivate youth to join the elite service. The event also aimed to sensitize the general public about the hazards for aviation and how they can assist in aviation safety.

Overall, the show was a resounding success and was an outcome of synchronized co-ordination between the Government of UT of J&K and Air Force Station Jammu.