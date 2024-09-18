50.65% polling recorded till 3 pm in first phase of assembly election in J&K

Over 50.65 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 3 pm in all polling stations of 24 Assembly Constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir where polling is being held today under the first phase of Assembly elections, said the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Enthusiasm is being witnessed among the voters who have queued outside the polling booths as the election is being held after a gap of ten years.

Polling percentage was high on the seats in the Jammu region as compared to the Kashmir valley.

The Inderwal constituency in the Doda district of Jammu continued to lead with 72.20 per cent polling till the afternoon. This is followed by Padder in the Kishtwar district where 71.08 per cent votes were polled so far.

In South Kashmir, highest polling of 58.89 per cent has been recorded so far. Lowest 32.87 per cent polling has been recorded in Tral.