IAF organizes IOE25 to promote atmanirbhar defence ecosystem

In a significant push towards enhancing India’s defence capabilities and fostering indigenous innovation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to host the Industry Outreach Event 25 (IOE25). The two-phase event aims to create a platform for deeper collaboration between defence industry partners, innovators and start-ups, underlining its commitment to building an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) defence ecosystem.

The first phase of IOE25 will be conducted online on January 13, offering a series of key sessions designed to inform and engage industry stakeholders. It will focus on critical aspects of defence innovation, including a detailed overview of Atmanirbharta initiatives by the IAF, policies and processes of the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) scheme, quality assurance and certification processes, as well as airworthiness certification and testing procedures for aviation-related systems.

Advertisement

Notable presentations during the online phase will include insights from the Directorate of Aerospace Design, IAF, the Directorate of Innovation and Incubation (DIO), Ministry of Defence, and leading agencies like the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), CEMILAC (Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification), and the Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), IAF.

Advertisement

The second phase of the event will be held on-site at Air Force Station Guwahati on January 15. This phase will allow direct engagement between IAF operators and industry representatives, facilitating a deeper understanding of operational requirements and identifying areas where innovative solutions can contribute to the IAF’s mission. The onsite phase will be an opportunity for companies to showcase their technological capabilities, offering solutions that align with the evolving needs of India’s defence forces.

IOE25 is part of the IAF’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its engagement with the defence industry and encourage collaboration on cutting-edge technologies that will support India’s strategic goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.