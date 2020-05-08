An Indian Air Force MiG-29 interceptor crashed during a training mission near Punjab’s Jalandhar on Friday. However, the pilot ejected safely and was soon taken away in a rescue helicopter, the IAF said in a statement.

“The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident,” the IAF said.

On Thursday, an Mi-17 medium-lift transport helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing near Mukutang in Sikkim due to bad weather. All four aircrew of the Indian Air Force and two Indian Army personnel on board the chopper were reported to be safe.

The helicopter was on a routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang and it sustained damage in the incident, the officials said. “An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” an IAF spokesperson said.