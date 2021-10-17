IAF chief reviews aircraft deployment, operational readiness in Ladakh

As China denounces border dispute resolution proposal with India, chief of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari during his maiden visit reviewed the deployment of aircrafts at the forward locations in Ladakh.

Chaudhari visited the Air Force Station at Leh took stock of IAF deployments at forward areas in the Northern Sector on Saturday, the force said.

He was briefed about the operational readiness of units and interacted with the personnel at the airbase and units.

Ahead of 89th Air Force Day on 8 October, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari had pointed out an increase in presence of Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force at three Air fields across the Line of Actual Control but emphasised that his force was ready to meet any challenge.

He had said, “China is developing Air field with aircraft but flying from high altitude is a weak area.”

Following the India-China Corps Commander-level talks on 10 October, held at Chushul-Moldo border the Indian Army issued a statement saying, “…[T]he Chinese could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas.”

India had decided to resolve other remaining friction areas like Hot Springs and 900 square km Depsang plains during 13th round of military talks.

The Indian side pointed out that the “situation along the Line of Actual Control had been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements,” and therefore, it was necessary, that the Chinese side take appropriate measures in the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquility along the LoAC in the western sector.

The two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground.