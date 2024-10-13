IAF car rally flagged off from Jammu

Continuing its spell on thousands of spectators, IAF UWM Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally was flagged off by Air Officer Commanding, Jammu, Air Commodore Sagar Singh Rawat, here on Sunday morning.

A Pooja was conducted before flagging off the vehicles. Thereafter the team visited Balidan Stambh War Memorial and a wreath was laid by Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt, team leader.

Rally is fast speeding to Chandigarh and will arrive in Dehradun on Tuesday afternoon to be welcomed by Uttarakhand Science and Technology Council in Jhajhra for a reception and a brief interaction with scientists on Science and Technology role in National defence led by its Director General Prof ( Dr) Durgesh Pant.

A special feature is that students from northeast, particularly from Arunachal Pradesh where the rally will finally reach, will welcome it in their traditional tribal attire. On 15 October the rally will lay a wreath at the Unknown Soldier’s statue at Uttarakhand War Memorial Shaurya Sthal in presence of state’s top dignitaries.