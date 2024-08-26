Indian Coast Guard rescues 11 people on high seas

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued 11 crew members from the distressed MV ITT Puma during a challenging night-time search and rescue operation.

The Mumbai-registered general cargo vessel was en route from Kolkata to Port Blair when it reportedly sank about 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

The Maritime Search & Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Chennai initially received a distress signal late Sunday evening. The ICG’s Regional Headquarters (North East) in Kolkata promptly mobilised two ICG vessels and a Dornier aircraft to the site.

Advertisement

The Dornier aircraft, equipped with advanced night-capable sensors detected adrift life rafts and sighted survival red flares from the distressed crew.

Guided by the aircraft, the ICG ship reached the coordinates where two life rafts were found tied together, housing the survivors.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the ICG ships Sarang and Amogh, alongside the Dornier aircraft, executed a coordinated sea-air rescue, ensuring the safety of the crew during the late hours of yesterday and early hours today.