I will discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional & global issues with Putin: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he will review all aspects of bilateral cooperation apart from discussing various regional and global issues with President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia.

In a statement ahead of his departure for Russia for the 22nd India-Russian Annual Summit and Austria, he said, ”I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia.”

Mr Modi noted that the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2024

Mr Modi will reach Moscow this evening. President Putin is scheduled to hold a private dinner in his honour during which the two leaders will have wide-ranging talks in an informal setting. Tomorrow, Mr Modi will have interface with the Indian community in Russia, pay respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers in the Kremlin and visit an exhibition in Moscow. Thereafter, Mr Modi and Mr Putin will have summit-level talks which will be followed by delegation-level talks between the two countries.

A whole range of issues, including defence, trade linkages, culture, education, civil nuclear cooperation, culture and people-to-people contacts, will be on the agenda. They will also discuss various global developments.

Given the personal chemistry between the two leaders, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to figure prominently during the Modi-Putin meeting. The PM is expected to reiterate India’s stand that this is not the time for war and that the two warring nations must give dialogue and diplomacy a chance to resolve the crisis.

The talks between the two leaders will also provide Mr Modi an opportunity to raise with Mr Putin the issue of Indian nationals who were misled into participating in Russia’s war with Ukraine.

While ten Indians have returned home, an estimated 30-45 Indian nationals are still working for the Russian Army. India has strongly taken up with Russian authorities the issue of their early repatriation.

The PM’s visit to Moscow marks a continuation of high-level engagement between India and Russia. The last annual summit was held in New Delhi in December 2021.

After concluding the Moscow leg of his tour tomorrow evening, Mr Modi will leave for Austria in what will be the first visit of an Indian PM to the European nation after 41 years.

Mr Modi said that in Austria, he will have the opportunity to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. ”Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism”, he said.

The PM noted that this is the first visit of an Indian PM in over 40 years and said he looks forward to his discussions to take the bilateral partnership to even greater heights in new and emerging areas of innovation, technology, and sustainable development, among others.

”Together with the Austrian Chancellor, I look forward to exchanging views with business leaders from both sides to explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities. I will also be interacting with the Indian community in Austria who is well regarded for their professionalism and conduct,” he said.