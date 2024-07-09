There is no solution on battlefield: Modi’s message to Putin on Ukraine war ahead of delegation-level talks

Ahead of the high-stakes delegation-level talks between India and Russia, New Delhi has called for respecting the UN charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day Russia visit, will advocate for strategies for peaceful resolution, stressing that “there is no solution on the battlefield.” Instead, “dialogue and diplomacy” should be the way forward.

The development comes a day after US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington would encourage India and other countries interacting with Russia to ensure any resolution to the Ukraine conflict that adheres to the UN Charter and respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Advertisement

Miller also said the US has always engaged in open and honest discussions with India, including its concerns about New Delhi’s ties with Russia.

“India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in open and honest discussions, including our concerns about its ties with Russia,” said Miller.

Earlier, Putin hosted Prime Minister Modi at his residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a ‘private engagement’.

During the “private engagement”, the two leaders “unofficially” discussed the issues that would be taken up during the “delegation-level” talks later today.

Modi told Putin that his only goal is to serve the people of India.

“You have dedicated your entire life to serving the Indian people, and people feel it,” the Russian President told Modi, to which the PM replied, “You are right, I have only one goal – my country, the people of India.”