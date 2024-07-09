Ukraine’s Zelenskyy condemns Modi-Putin meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting, held in Moscow, coincided with a tragic missile strike in Ukraine that resulted in the deaths of 37 people, including three children, and injuries to 170 others, 13 of whom were children.

In a social media post on ‘X’, Zelenskiy highlighted the devastating impact of the Russian missile strike, which targeted Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, home to young cancer patients.

Advertisement

“It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day,” he wrote on ‘X’.

In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia’s brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were… pic.twitter.com/V1k7PEz2rJ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 8, 2024

His remarks came after PM Modi was greeted by Putin with a huge and welcomed him at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence for a ‘private engagement’.

Before Modi’s arrival in Russia, Kremlin had remarked that the West was watching Modi and Putin’s meeting with jealousy.

Meanwhile, ahead of the high-stakes delegation-level talks between India and Russia, New Delhi has called for respecting the UN charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will advocate for strategies for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, stressing that “there is no solution on the battlefield.” Instead, “dialogue and diplomacy” should be the way forward.