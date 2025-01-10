I do make mistakes since I am also human and not God: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he does make mistakes like everyone else as he is also a human being and not God, but asserted that he would never do anything with ill intention.

He also stressed that good people should come into politics with a mission.

Making his podcast debut, the prime minister said, “When I became the Chief Minister (Gujarat Chief Minister), I gave a speech in which I said, ‘I will not shy away from hard work’ and ‘I will not do anything for myself’ and ‘I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.’ This is my life’s Mantra. Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some God.”

In a nearly two-hour podcast which was hosted by entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Modi shared insights about his political journey and personal perspectives.

In the podcast titled, ‘People By WTF,’ hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Modi emphasised that winning the hearts of the people is the most important task of a politician.

“Good people should come into politics. They should come with a mission not with ambition. Mission should be above ambition,” the Prime Minister said in the podcast which was released on Friday.

He said people participated in India’s freedom movement out of their love for their nation. Modi said there were many tall leaders in the post-independence period whose commitment to society was unparalleled.

Talking about the difference between being an entrepreneur and a politician, he said while the former wants to grow himself and his company, the latter should have the ability to sacrifice himself for society.

“Entrepreneur’s training is how to grow, in politics it should be how to sacrifice. There (in entrepreneurship) it is how to make your company number one. In politics it should be nation first. This is the difference,” he said.

Talking about “minimum government, maximum governance”, Modi said, “We often misunderstand the concept of minimum government, maximum governance. Some believe that minimum government means fewer ministers and fewer employees. However, this is not my understanding. I made different ministries for skill, cooperatives, and fisheries. When I say minimum government…my point is that we took away 40,000 compliances to increase the speed of work. Otherwise, the different departments will demand the same things. If one department has it, use it for all.”

“I have abolished 1,500 old laws. I have changed laws that criminalized certain things. This is my vision of minimum government and maximum governance. I am witnessing it all happen,” the Prime Minister further said.

PM Modi underlined his vision for the future saying that he envisages a solution for all problems by 2047 for Viksit Bharat.

“In the first term, the people were trying to understand me and I was trying to understand Delhi. In the second term, I used to think from the perspective of the past. In the third term, my thinking has changed, my morale is high and my dreams have grown. I want solutions to all problems by 2047 for Viksit Bharat…There should be 100 per cent delivery of government schemes. This is real social justice and secularism. The driving force behind this is – AI-‘Aspirational India’,” Modi said.