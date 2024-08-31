‘I could have done with a Vande Bharat…”: Jaishankar on PM’s recent Ukraine visit by train

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Ukraine by train in 10 hours, saying that that he could have done that ‘with a Vande Bharat.’

PM Narendra Modi’s Ukraine visit was the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the war-hit nation. The visit assumes deeper significance as it comes at a time when the region finds itself in the middle of a conflict.

Responding to a question at the ET World Leaders Forum about PM Modi’s train ride to Ukraine, Jaishankar said: “I could have done with a Vande Bharat.”

Advertisement

He added: “It was 10 hours each way, and I think, given the situation, obviously, you got what you got, but 10 hours is 10 hours.”

“I remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi going on a Shinkansen bullet train in Japan. I often cannot remember any other train ride at least for a long time,” he further said, in response to another question on the last time an Indian Prime Minister took a train ride.

Upon arrival, PM Modi was received at the station and subsequently headed to Hyatt Hotel for initial engagements. The Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi at the hotel.

PM Modi’s visit also included a notable stop at the multimedia Martyrologist at the Ukraine National Museum. Here, the Prime Minister honoured the memory of the children of Ukraine, whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion.