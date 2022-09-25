I can work without any post in Congress: Ashok Gehlot

I can work without any post: Ahead of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting here at 7 PM today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday afternoon said that he could work without any post in the party whether it is Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra or bringing harmony and brotherhood in the country.

“It is the Chief Minister or to become the party president, I have clarified earlier too, I have been on various posts in the last 40 years. If I have to do or decide I can work without any post in the party whether it is Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra or bring in harmony and brotherhood in the country,” Gehlot told the media after paying obeisance at Tanot Mata Mandir on the International Border in Jaisalmer district.

“A feeling of love, brotherhood, affection and communal harmony is maintained in the country. Youth and student community should live in this congenial atmosphere,” he opined.

“Tension and violence disrupt the process of development. I have been telling this for the last six months that the country is facing tension and violence… The situation is the worst…as the central agencies like CIB, ED and IT are being misused…Judiciary is under pressure…inflation is very high,” said Gehlot, skipping to the main question related to today’s CLP meeting in the evening.

“I have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call upon the nation to stop violence and tension so that the communal harmony and brotherhood could prevail for the better living besides containing inflation for common man,” said Gehlot, who was accompanied by his Cabinet colleague Pratap Singh Khachariawas and PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara.

Meanwhile, two Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge, RS MP, and Ajay Maken, AICC General secretary have arrived here and are staying at a 7-star hotel in the city.

In a Tweet, a BSF official said that Ashok Gehlot was welcomed by DIG BSF (Jaisalmer-North) Aseem Vyas at Tanot complex where the CM paid tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at victory ‘stambh,’ offered prayers at Tanot temple and interacted with BSF senior officers. The CM was accompanied by his Cabinet colleague Pratap Singh Khachariawas and PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara.

The CM residence area in Civil Lines has been cordoned off and extra force has been deployed to check entry and passage of the public. The traffic is diverted to other routes from the main Civil Line road. Even media’s entry was not allowed near the CM residence and the Raj Bhawan.