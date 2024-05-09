I am not a leader but son of Amethi : KL Sharma

Congress’ Amethi candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, pitted against Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani, claimed on Thursday that he was not a leader but ”son of the soil of Amethi”.

Addressing lawyers at the District Collectorate Gauriganj, Sharma said ,”I have been serving Amethi for the past 43 years. Amethi & Rae Bareli belong to the Gandhi family. The responsibility of saving it, beautifying it and winning the elections, with your blessings, has been entrusted to us”.

Sharma said that he had been with the Gandhi family since 1983 and in the service of the people of both constituencies.

He said, “Rajiv Gandhi was elected MP of Amethi four times. Unfortunately, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991. After this, Captain Satish Sharma won the election by contesting in Amethi. Sonia Gandhi was elected MP from Amethi. After this, in 2004, Sonia Gandhi handed over her political legacy to Rahul Gandhi, and herself became an MP by contesting elections from Rae Bareli. Rahul Gandhi was elected MP from Amethi three times in 2004, 2009 and 2014. With your love and Gandhi’s leadership, I was present with you people — in every happiness and sorrow.”

Sharma made it clear that politics was never important for him. “I stood by the Gandhi family to serve you (people), otherwise I would have become an MP or a minister long ago. I have been a loyal soldier of the Gandhi family and a servant of Amethi.

Loyal soldiers are sent to battle to win the war. By winning Amethi, we have to bring back the support of the Gandhi family and the respect of the people of Amethi”.

” It seems that the people of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency have come out on the streets in support of me due to which it will be easier to win the elections in Amethi. People of Amethi are fighting the elections for the Congress,” he claimed.

Sharma also held roadside meetings in Gauriganj tehsil, Vishundaspur, Dayalapur, Narauli, Sujanpur, Baraulia, Gandhinagar, Bani, Bheliya and Barkhurdarpur.