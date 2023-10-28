I am a dedicated worker of RSS: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he is a dedicated worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh( RSS) and had never defied their orders.

These words were expressed by Singh, also the local Lucknow MP, who reached his parliamentary constituency on a two-day visit while releasing a book based on the life of former RSS pracharak Sankhata Prasad.

“When I was informed that a book published on the personality of Sankha Prasad was to be released, I came despite my busy schedule,” the Defence Minister said.

He said that Sankhata Prasad was unmatched in terms of discipline. “The title of the book is Karmayogi Sankhata Prasad but he was a selfless Karmayogi,” he said.

The Defence Minister said that Sankhata Prasad followed nationalism and as a volunteer of the Sangh, he also worked for the nation in the Kisan Sangh.