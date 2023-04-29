Hyderabad girl drowns in drain after falling through broken slab

In a tragic incident a ten-year old girl died at Kalasiguda in Secunderabad after slipping through the broken concrete slab covering a storm-water drain and was swept away by strong currents.

The incident occurred when she had gone to fetch milk packets with her 15-year-old mentally challenged brother wading through a waterlogged street.

Hyderabad experienced heavy rain and stormy weather in the early hours causing severe water logging in several areas and belying the claims about the city being one of the most developed ones in the country. Following the tragedy, the Opposition demanded the resignation of state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

Mounika, who studied in class IV had gone to fetch milk packets with her elder brother, was swept away while trying to save her brother from falling down near the broken spot on the concrete slab. Locals tried to rescue her but her body was recovered from a nearby storm-water lane at Park Lane by the team from the civic body’s Disaster Response Force.

Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, the mayor of Hyderabad, visited the spot and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin after meeting Mounika’s family. She promised strict action against GHMC officials responsible for the mishap. “I have directed officials to investigate and take action against those responsible for this tragedy and submit an inquiry report,” she said.

Two officials, Assistant Engineer Tirumalaiah and work inspector were suspended immediately after the incident for negligence of duty.

The tragic incident also came as a major embarrassment for the ruling BRS which has been upbeat over the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Secretariat slated for tomorrow. Telangana BJP mocked the statement of actor Rajinikanth who said some parts of Hyderabad reminded him of New York and the drone shots of the state secretariat that was being touted by the BRS at various social media platforms. The BJP even called for Mounika’s death as sponsored by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP state president demanded the resignation of KT Rama Rao. “The fantasy world of drone shots hides these ground realities. BJP demands immediate review of all open drains and manholes and ensure they are secured before any untoward incident happens again. We demand justice for Mounika’s family who suffered the loss only due to neglect of the municipal minister.”

In the past too children and even adults have fallen to their deaths in storm-water drains prompting the minister to initiate Strategic Nala Development Programme to cover all box drains however, the apathy of civic officials continued to claim lives in the city.