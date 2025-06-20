‘AAP should answer why no drain was constructed in 10 years’: Verma on waterlogging

Taking a dig at the AAP, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said there are places like Outer Delhi’s Mundka where no drain has been made along the road in 10 years of the party’s rule leading to waterlogging during monsoons.

Replying to a question on monsoon preparedness during an interaction with reporters on Friday, Verma said the AAP leaders, who post pictures of the areas facing waterlogging, should be asked why no drain was built during their 10-year rule. “They post pictures of waterlogging in areas like Mundka but would never admit that they have not constructed drains in these areas,” Verma said.

He informed that after decade-long neglect, the work of drain construction began in Mundka and the road has been transferred to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to the minister, construction work on a quality drain along 2 to 4 km stretch of road will take about a year’s time. “At present, there is no drain in the entire area, how then will the water move out,” the minister wondered, adding that question should be posed to the AAP.

Verma said it’s high time the AAP gave up such dirty politics and reflected on what all they did during the last ten years. They should also see the works being done by the new government in just a matter of four months.

Verma said all the government departments and agencies are working in coordination to take up the work left by the previous government.

On the Minto Bridge, which has been in the news for waterlogging, he said during the recent rain, the place did not face the problem and was fixed by the government in time. Hence, the AAP leaders did not share any picture of Minto Road to highlight the issues of waterlogging.

Verma said the government has been working in a goal-oriented approach to fix waterlogging, which includes short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals.

He informed that the works being done under the short-term goals would be completed in the next ten days, while bigger works falling under the mid-, and long-term goals will take some time.