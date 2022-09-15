‘Hybrid’ terrorist nabbed in Reasi district of Jammu

Security forces on Thursday foiled a major terror attack by arresting a ‘hybrid’ terrorist identified as Zafar Iqbal, who was in touch with terror handlers in Pakistan. He was nabbed by police and security forces in a joint operation in Reasi district of Jammu.

ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that two pistols with four magazines, one grenade, and a terror fund amounting Rs 1,81,000 that was to be used for terror-related activities, were also recovered from the Angrala forest on the basis of his disclosure.

According to police, Zafar was in touch with terror groups and with his arrest, a major terror strike has been averted. An FIR No. 109/2022 under Sections of 120 B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123, 124 of IPC, 7/25 IAA, 2/4 of Explosive Act and 17/18/20/23/38 of UAPA was registered Mahore police station, added the ADGP.

It is worth mentioning that Zafar’s brother Mohammad Ishaq was a LeT terrorist and was killed in an encounter in Rajouri. His other relative, Abdul Rashid is handling terror attacks from Pakistan.

SSP (Reasi) Amit Gupta said that the operation to recover arms and ammunition was jointly conducted by the police, 58 RR of Army and 126 Battalion, CRPF.