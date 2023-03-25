Husband-wife duo having links with pro-Khalistan Amritpal arrested in Jammu

In a major success, the police on Saturday detained from near the India-Pakistan border in Ranbirsinghpura of Jammu district a man and his wife who reportedly have links with the absconding pro-Khalistan activist and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.

The Jammu police said that the arrested husband-wife duo were actually having links with Papalpreet Singh who is on the run with Amritpal Singh. Papalpreet is also a close adviser of the pro-Khalistan fugitive.

Police identified the couple as Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kaur who have been handed over to the Punjab Police for further interrogation. Mobile phones of the couple, who are residents of the Arnia village near the border, have been seized by the police.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police and a camping team of the Punjab Police have jointly raided several places where they suspect that Amritpal and Papalpreet might be hiding. Pro-Khalistan activists have in the past been taking shelter in certain areas of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts whenever police mounted a search against them in Punjab.

Papalpreet and Amritpal were last seen on 19 March at Shahabad in Haryana’s Kurukshetra. Police suspects that both Papalpreet and Amritpal may have changed their looks and worn totally different types of attires to evade their arrest. They have also released their photos in different possible attires.

Papalpreet was arrested in 2015 and 2016 and he was accused of having links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI that was trying to again activate the Khalistan movement in Punjab. Some areas around here are considered the favourite hideout of fugitives from Punjab.

Meanwhile, security at Lakhanpur, the gateway to J&K from Punjab in Kathua district, has been beefed up amidst reports of pro-Khalistan activists trying to enter here to escape from the Punjab Police.