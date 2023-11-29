Pro-Khalistan slogans found on walls near Chintpurni temple in Himachal; probe initiated

Walls were discovered adorned with Pro-Khalistan slogans at the revered Mata Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district sparking concern.

Law enforcement swiftly launched an investigation upon finding these.

Adding to the unease, a video featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the head of the banned group Sikhs For Justice, surfaced online.

Pannun was captured in the footage showcasing the graffiti, emphasizing that those Congress leaders implicated in the tragic 1984 anti-Sikh riots would face consequences.

Una SP Arjit Sen Thakur confirmed ongoing investigative efforts, assuring that the perpetrators responsible for this act would be apprehended promptly.

Thakur also mentioned that the police are diligently scrutinizing the video clip as part of their inquiries.

This is the third time such a thing has happened in the hill state of Himachal. On earlier occasion the culprits were nabbed and a case is going on against them.

Notably, Pannun is believed to be the mastermind of these uncalled for events.