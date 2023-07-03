Don’t give space to ‘pro-Khalistan’ elements: Jaishankar tells partner countries

India has asked countries like Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia not to give space to ”Khalistan elements” as their radical extremist ideologies are not good for bilateral relationships, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today.

“We have requested our partner countries, like Canada, UK, Australia and the US, that they should not give space to these Khalistanis. These radical extremist ideologies aren’t good for us, them, or our ties. (We) will raise the issue of these posters,” he said.

Jaishankar’s remarks came after the reports of posters being circulated in Canada informing pro-”Khalistan” residents of a rally. These posters have caused concerns in New Delhi as they threatened the Indian ambassador and consulate general in Toronto.

In March this year, ”Khalistan” supporters protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. They raised pro-”Khalistan” slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present on the spot.

Last month, a tableau parade was organised in Ontario celebrating the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which drew a sharp reaction from New Delhi. Last month also, Jaishankar reacted to the rise of ”Khalistani” activities in Canada.

While speaking at a town hall meeting at the India International Centre here in the national capital, the minister said that Ottawa was apparently driven by “vote-bank politics” and this has also impacted the ties between the two countries lately.

“How Canada has dealt with the ”Khalistani” issue is a longstanding issue for us, because very frankly, they seem to be driven by vote bank politics. Their responses have been constrained by what they regard as vote bank compulsions. We made it very clear that if there are activities which are permitted from Canada that impinge on our sovereignty, territorial integrity and our security, then we will have to respond,” he said.

The Minister went on to say: “It is something which is a continuing conversation with Canada, not always satisfactory, but something on which we have been very clear. And over the last few years, you can see that this has impacted our ties in many ways.”