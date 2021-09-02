Hurriyat leader Geelani is dead

Pro-Pakistan Hurriyat leader Syed Alishah Geelani died on Wednesday evening while under house detention in Srinagar.

92 years old Geelani was unwell for past some time and breathed his last at his residence at 10.30 pm.

Top police and civil administration officers have reached his residence. It is not yet clear whether his mortal remains will be buried in his home town Sopore or in Srinagar.

Official confirmation of his death is awaited.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti while expressing grief over Geelani’s death tweeted; “Saddened by the news of Geelani Sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him Jannat & condolences to his family & well-wishers”.