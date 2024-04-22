Hubballi murder: K’taka govt will deal with it, says Shivakumar on BJP’s CBI probe demand

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said he has no problem with the CBI probe into the Hubballi murder case, but added the state government will deal with it in their own way.

“Let them do whatever they want to do, we have no objection to what they want to do. The Karnataka government will deal with this case in its own way, there is no question of it,” he said.

His remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded a CBI probe into the murder of the daughter of a Congress Councillor in Karnataka. The victim was stabbed to death allegedly by a man belonging to another community after she rejected his marriage proposal.

She was stabbed on the campus of BVB College last week. Following her murder, the BJP alleged that the police are trying to “divert” the case.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father also demanded a thorough CBI investigation into the case. He also demanded the commissioner of police in charge of the case should be transferred.

Niranjan Hiremath, the father of the murdered girl in Hubballi, has demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.

He also alleged police negligence and demanded that the police commissioner in charge of the case should be transferred.

“I have given the names of 8 people openly. They have not even caught one person. I am losing faith now. They are trying to divert my case. Give it to CBI if you cannot do it. The commissioner in this case is a lady, even she is not taking a girl’s murder seriously. She is working under some pressure. I demand the commissioner should be transferred for negligence in the case. I demand that the case should be given to CBI,” Hiremath told ANI on Sunday.

BJP chief JP Nadda accused the Karnataka government of indulging in appeasement politics over the murder.

“This is a shocking incident and we condemn it. CM Siddaramaiah’s and Home Minister G Parameshwara’s statements on this incident are objectionable. Their statements dilute the investigation. The people of Karnataka will not spare the current government for its appeasement politics,” Nadda said.

“The state government should hand over the case to the CBI if the State Police is incapable of a fair probe. Hiremath has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident as he has no fait