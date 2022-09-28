HSGPC to honour Haryana CM for defending Sikh cause in SC

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (HSGPC) and the state’s Sikh community will felicitate Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on October 7 for strongly defending the formation of a separate gurdwara managing committee for the state in the Supreme Court.

The HSGPC and the state government will be also organise ‘Akhand Paath Sahib’ at Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib on October 7 to thank the Almighty after the Supreme Court announced its verdict to uphold the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014.

A meeting of HSGPC under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament from Karnal, Sanjay Bhatia, was held at Haryana Niwas here. After the meeting, the committee members also expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Khattar, who strongly defended the formation of a separate Gurdwara managing committee for Haryana in the Supreme Court.

The members said that the Akhand Paath Sahib will be held at Nada Sahib on 7 October and the ‘Bhog’ ceremony will be held on October 9. The Sikh Sangat from across the state will attend the Paath.

Chief Minister Khattar has said that the state government is continuously working for the interests of the Sikhs. “After the decision of the Supreme Court, now all 52 Gurdwara Sahibs of Haryana will do social service work under the supervision of HSGPC. I am hopeful that the entire Sikh Sangat will now work in the spirit of harmony and brotherhood and will do its best for the interest of society,”

The CM also assured that as per their expectation, the Sikh Sangat will be given complete support from the state government and together they will work for the betterment of society.

An official spokesperson said that the Haryana government, while respecting the sentiments of the Sikhs, strongly defended the formation of a separate Gurdwara managing committee for Haryana in the Supreme Court. As a result of which the Supreme Court announced its verdict in favour of the Sikh Sangat of Haryana.

After the Supreme Court verdict, Chief Minister Khattar visited the main Gurdwaras across the state to offer prayers and took the blessings of Guru Sahib. The CM also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib at old Sarafa Bazaar, Karnal and Gurdwara Sahib Pehli Patshahi in Panipat and Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib in Rohtak.