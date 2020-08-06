Endeavoring to provide self- employment and employment opportunities to the youth in the state through skill training, Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) has started skill register data.

This will also come to the rescue of thousands of unemployed skilled and semi- skilled citizens who have returned to the state due to COVID pandemic.

HPKVN, Managing Director, Rohan Chand Thakur apprised that till now over 15308 people have registered themselves for employment on the Skill Register portal.

“In wake of the demand, we have approached various industries and companies located in the state and identified about 1010 employment opportunities,” he said, adding that the some big names include HAVELLS India, Indoco Remedies, Stanford Labs, Ind-Sphinx, Microturners Ltd and MT Autocraft, Parwanoo.

These job opportunities were mapped with the eligibility, qualification and aspiration of the citizens registered on the ‘Skill Register’ portal and based on such mapping, HPKVN has identified 954 candidates eligible for the job opportunities offered by the industry.

“These candidates were individually contacted, counseled and motivated to join the available job opportunities and consequently, 240 candidates expressed their interest in joining the job. Out of these 240 candidates 68 got shortlisted through interview. For the remaining 739 who did not join, they are being counseled and are being motivated by the HPKVN team so that suitable matching job opportunities can be offered to them,” said Thakur.

So far the data analysis shows the major reasons of the candidates not willing to join despite having requisite qualification are COVID-19, job location, higher salary expectations, said he.

He further informed that skilled and semi-skilled unemployed citizens returning from outside states can register themselves on ‘skillregister.hp.gov.in’ where companies and industries can also register their requirements, after which the HPKVN will attempt to provide job opportunities to the applicants in the nearest company or industry according to their ability and eligibility.