Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address rallies in Maharashtra, Telangana today

Ahead of the fourth phase of polling of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold election rallies in Maharashtra and Telangana on Friday.

The fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The Prime Minister will be visiting the Nandurbar where he will hold a public meeting, showcasing the support for the respective candidates of the BJP. The PM will campaign in support of BJP candidate and Member of Parliament Heena Gavit.

Heena Vijaykumar Gavit of the BJP was the winning candidate from the Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Gavit has been fielded against Gowaal Padavi.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar at around 3:15 pm, followed by another public meeting in Hyderabad at around 5:30 pm.

Madhavi Latha is set to face Asaduddin Owaisi, who is a four-time Lok Sabha MP from the Hyderabad constituency. It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that the BJP has fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad constituency.

Moreover, from Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency, Congress has fielded Challa Vamsichand Reddy, while DK Aruna will contest from the BJP, and sitting MP Manna Srinivas Reddy will contest in the ticket of the BRS.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Later, PM Modi will then head to Odisha where he will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar at around 8:30 pm.

The state of Odisha will hold Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear.