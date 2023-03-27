HP PWD minister seeks BJP’s help in getting Central fund

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday sought the Opposition BJP’s help in getting generous financial help from the Center.

Singh, in response to the cut motions brought by the Opposition regarding his department in the State Legislative Assembly, said making roads without drains and cross drainage is misuse of public money.

“It is a grave injustice to the people of the state as it is wastage of public exchequer,” he said adding that it is better that the roads are not built at all.

Later, the house rejected the cut motions by voice vote.

Singh said that the department is focusing on improving inter connectivity by improving the quality of national, state and link roads.

Expressing regret over non-materialising of NH 69, he said that had this NH been actually approved, Himachal Pradesh’s Tourism would have got encouragement.

He informed the House that he along with the Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had met Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on this issue.

Gadkari, he said had given in-principle approval to convert five NHs of the state into four-lane these NHs include Bithu to Lathiyani, Nalagarh to Swarghat, Kala Amb to Ponta to Dehradun, Amb to Una and Punjab border to Nadaun.

He expressed surprise that the construction work of the first phase of PMGSY roads has not been completed, even after the third phase of the scheme has started.

The officers of the department have been directed by him to complete such schemes within the stipulated time period.

Expressing concern over stalling of road construction work due to delay in FCA clearances, the minister said that the government has appointed special officers and agencies to expedite the work.

“At present there are 40,185 motorable roads in the state and a target has been set to extend it to 41,000 km by the next financial year by next financial year,” he said, reiterating his commitment for speedy development of tribal areas.

After the budget session he would visit these tribal areas along with the Chief Minister and expedite the pending development works, he added.