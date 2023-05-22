Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat derailed in thunderstorm

Services of the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express were to be canceled on Monday as a new rake of ‘ICF’ and the pantograph were damaged while the windshield cracked during a thunderstorm on Sunday evening near Baitarani Road railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The Railway Board has decided to review the safety standards for train operations in inclement weather after the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express derailed on Sunday due to a storm, rain, and lightning so that accidents on passenger trains could be avoided in the future due to cyclones, heavy rain, and hailstorm.

Due to this, the operation of the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express has been canceled on Monday. Railway experts say that the norms for train operation in monsoon and bad weather are clear. According to railway rules, the driver will reduce the speed of the train in case of strong wind, heavy rain, reduction in visibility, and hailstorm. For this, he does not need to take approval from any authority. Apart from this, windows and doors (engine doors) are opened after the train is brought to a standstill in case of a cyclone or strong storm. Due to this, there is minimum damage to the train due to wind speed.

Train driver, assistant driver, guard, TTE and coach assistant do this work jointly. But in the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat accident, the train continued to run at its full speed amid storms and lightning. The driver did not consider it necessary to reduce the speed of the train or to stop the train. At that time there were 250 passengers on Vande Bharat.

However, there is information about no harm to any passenger. In view of this, this issue will be included in the upcoming security meeting chaired by Anil Kumar Lohati, Chairman and Executive Officer (CEO) of, the Railway Board. So that safe train operation can be ensured in bad weather.

Sources said that the local meteorological department informs all zonal railways and division railways about bad weather 24 hours in advance. According to the rules of the Railway Board, Zonal Railways and Divisions are always in touch with the local administration, police, district magistrate, and meteorological department. Despite the information of strong storms, rain, and hailstorm on Sunday, the safety department of East Coast Railway and Division has not taken vigilance in the operation of trains. And instructed to run Vande Bharat Express according to the timetable in bad weather. Due to this Vande Bharat became a victim of the accident. Due to this, there was a huge loss to the Vande Bharat train and the safety of the passengers was played with.