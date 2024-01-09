Aruna Nayar takes charge as secretary, Railway Board

Aruna Nayar, Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer of 1987 Batch and Level-16 empanelled IRMS officer has been appointed secretary, Railway Board and taken over the charge on January 6, 2024.

Aruna Nayar has been associated with the Railway Board as additional member, Staff since May, 2023 and as principal executive director/Staff from February, 2022 to May, 2023.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on January 5 2024 appointed her secretary, Railway Board in IRMS Level-16. She is also the first IRPS officer to be empanelled in IRMS in Level-16.

Ms. Aruna Nayar has vast experience in various capacities in Railways and worked as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) in Eastern Railway, Dy. CPO, Metro Railway/Kolkata, PCPO in Southern Railway and in other capacities in Railway Recruitment Board (Chennai), Railway Divisions of Chennai & Palghat and Golden Rock Workshop & Division at Tiruchirapalli.

Ms. Nayar had also worked as Director (Pers), in the Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications & IT under Central Staffing Scheme from 2005 to 2009.

She has done her bachelors from St. Stephens College, Delhi University & Masters from Delhi University and Masters in Public Policy from Australian National University in 2009 as part of in service training.