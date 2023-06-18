Mumbai: Empty local train derails at Ambarnath Railway Station, no causalities reported

An empty rake of Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Ambarnath Railway Station in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Sunday, said Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway.

However, no casualties have been reported.

The incident happened at around 8.25 am, affecting the down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat, CPRO added.

Earlier this month, a tragic incident of a triple train accident which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people.