Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Mumbai: Empty local train derails at Ambarnath Railway Station, no causalities reported

Mumbai: Empty local train derails at Ambarnath Railway Station, no causalities reported

The incident happened at around 8.25 am, affecting the down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat, CPRO added.

ANI | New Delhi | June 18, 2023 10:50 am

Visuals from the spot (Photo:ANI)

Advertisement

An empty rake of Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Ambarnath Railway Station in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Sunday, said Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway.

However, no casualties have been reported.

The incident happened at around 8.25 am, affecting the down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat, CPRO added.

Earlier this month, a tragic incident of a triple train accident which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

4 dead, 3 injured as chemical tanker catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai and Delhi most unfriendly cities in India: Survey
Mumbai murder accused Manoj Sane claims he was HIV+, didn't have physical relationship with her

Advertisement