19 killed in UP as rains with thunderstorms and lightning wreak havoc

At least 19 people, including two brothers, were killed in heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has sounded alert for most of the districts of the state.

The heavy rain that started on Sunday continued throughout the night and on Monday affecting the entire state. The cities witnessed so much waterlogging that the traffic system was completely disrupted. Roads were damaged in many districts.

According to officials, 13 people died due to excessive rain, four from lightning and two due to drowning. Avneesh (15) and his brother Alok (12) died after their house collapsed due to rain in Kannauj.

According to Relief Commissioner G S Naveen Kumar, four people died in Hardoi, three in Barabanki, two each in Pratapgarh and Kannauj and one each in Amethi, Deoria, Jalaun, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Sambhal, Rampur and Muzaffarnagar.

Although initial rains were favourable for the crops, the excessive rains caused waterlogging in the fields resulting in damage to crops.

In view of the heavy rains, holidays were hastily announced in schools in various districts on Monday morning. The schools remained closed in many districts on Tuesday too.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials of all the districts to involve themselves in relief work. DM should visit the area and keep an eye on the relief work.