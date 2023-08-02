How did Deepinder Goyal lose 15 kgs?

Deepinder Goyal, the man behind Zomato, recently took to Instagram to shed light on his personal journey towards better health and nutrition. Two humble post-it notes, one hailing from 2019 and the other from 2023, held the key to his transformation.

In his Instagram caption, he spilled the beans on his approach, “Back in 2019, a bit before the pandemic wave hit, I began treating my health with the same level of importance as my professional commitments. No radical shifts, just unwavering consistency.”

Deepinder Goyal on fitness

The mastermind behind Zomato went on to elaborate his fitness journey in a blog post. Deepinder Goyal, an IIT Delhi graduate, shared, “I had a hunch that my productivity and the quality of my work could soar if I was in my best physical and mental state. So, I began meticulously monitoring my carb intake, opting for a wholesome diet, and embracing regular workouts.”

Advertisement

He went on to confess, “I didn’t adopt any extreme measures. He often saw weekends as cheat days or two (hello cholle bhature, butter chicken, and gulab jamun), but overall, I focused on incorporating healthier habits progressively, week after week. The key was maintaining consistency without veering into extremes, and this had a positive impact on both my physical and mental well-being.”

Notably, Deepinder Goyal introduced a game-changing addition to the Zomato lineup – a Chief Fitness Officer. This newly appointed officer is set to guide and collaborate with the entire Zomato workforce, each on their unique path to wellness.

The numbers on those notes on instagram spoke volumes. Deepinder Goyal’s weight embarked on a journey of its own, plummeting from 87 kg in 2019 to a leaner 72 kg in 2023. Yet, it wasn’t just his weight that saw a change. His cholesterol and body fat percentages also witnessed a commendable drop over the span of four years. The question that lingered was how he managed to achieve this feat.