How can one who gets angry be a yogi: Akhilesh’s dig at UP chief minister

Even though he insists that he never said anything about any saint, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav continued his tirade against Yogi Adityanath by taking a dig at the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, saying “How can one who gets angry be a yogi”.

Taking a swipe at Yogi, he said, “Keep the picture of me and that of Yogi ji in front, you will know who is the mathadhish. That’s why I say that our chief minister is a mathadhish,” he added.

Addressing the media here on Thursday , Akhilesh Yadav further said that the BJP government wants to hide everything and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s contradictory statements tell it all albeit in a different manner.

On the proposed One Nation One Election, the SP chief pointed out that they (the BJP-led NDA government government at the Centgre) presented a proposal for women’s reservation but won’t say when they are going to implement it. “The 18,626-page report was prepared in just 191 days. This shows what kind of discussion these people might have had. This is a proposal of the BJP whose objective is “One Nation, One Election and One Donation”, he said.

Akhilesh Yadav, who met the people of the districts agrieved by wolf attacks, alleged that animal terror is increasing since the BJP came to power in the state.

“During the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the problem of animals in UP would be solved. He even had talked about a complete roadmap to deal with the situation yet the attacks have increasedin the districts surrounded by forest,” he said.

Accusing the Yogi Government of discrimination against the poor, he said an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh should be given to the families of those killed in animal attacks and Rs 5 lakh to the injured. An STF should be formed to deal with the problem of animals. In this context he asked where billions of rupees released for wildlife management had gone.

Commenting on the the government’s handling of the situation, Akhilesh Yadav asked why the so-called STF, which is indulging in fake encounters, should not be engaged in killing the animal.

Taking a dig at Yogi, he said he is the lone CM who has withdrawn the cases against himself. “After all, why have they not released the list of top ten mafias as yet,” he asked.