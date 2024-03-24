Houses of 2 women drug peddlers attached in J-K

Jammu, 24 March. Taking strict action against two notorious women drug peddlers, the Jammu police on Sunday attached immovable property worth crores of rupees here belonging to both of them.

A three storey and a two storey house belonging to these women have been attached. Police identified these women as Reena alias Roopa and Seema of Rajeev Nagar.

Action against the women drug peddlers has been taken under the Section 68-F of NDPS Act 1985.

The residential houses were identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation conducted by the Jammu Police, said a police spokesman.

Advertisement

The property was prima facie acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by owners of these houses, he added.

Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Jammu Police with regard to the attachment of immoveable property, which has been raised from illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddlers in the District Jammu.

The J&K Police recently achieved a major success in the neighbouring Samba district where they arrested four women heroine suppliers including the most wanted Saleema (code name “Bachi”) of Balole in Bari Brahmana area.

With these arrests, the number of women narco-suppliers nabbed in the Samba district during the past few months has risen to 12.

Among the other arrested women narco-peddlers are; Gunna Bibi of Sidhra in Jammu, Fullan Bibi of Chak Baggian Vijaypur in district Samba and Salima Bibi of Rakh Barotian Vijaypur in district Samba, said the Samba district police.