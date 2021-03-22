The police has booked 9000 violators for not wearing mask in the Jammu district and recovered Rs.45 lakhs as fine.

A police spokesman on Monday said that under the strict orders of SSP Jammu, the police has continued its massive and sustainable drive against the COVID 19 guidelines violations. During the drive against the violators of the COVID 19 guidelines, more than nine thousand persons have been fined for not wearing face masks during the year 2020–21 and total fine imposed amounts to Rs. 45 lakhs approximately.

Jammu Police appealed all citizens to follow proper guidelines, maintain social distancing, wear masks and all other precautions . It is also warned that those found violating the COVID- 19 guidelines in the district will be strictly dealt under law.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer paid surprise visit late night on Sunday at the entry point of J&K at Lakhanpur to assess the Covid-19 testing status there during night hours.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to keep extra vigil on travellers coming from outside UT and do not let anyone go without sampling.

The Divisional Commissioner took stock of arrangements being put in place for testing of travellers coming from outside UT and other Covid control measures.