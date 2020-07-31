Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejects two of the moves of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a part of Unlock 3.

The cancellation and approval tussle over various subjects between the Delhi LG and CM has a very old track record.

As a part of Unlock 3.0, the Delhi CM had allowed hotels to reopen from Saturday and a one-week trial for the weekly markets in the city.

Anil Baijal who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority has ruled that these orders cannot be implemented. e

Yesterday, the Delhi government had decided to allow the operation of hotels, hospitality services and street hawkers.

“These decisions are in continuation of several important decisions taken by CM Arvind Kejriwal in the past few days to ensure Delhi’s economy, which was impacted severely by the lockdown, gets back on track,” said a statement issued by the office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Since hotels of Delhi are no longer linked to hospitals, Delhi government has also decided to allow normal functioning of hotels and hospitality services, as already permitted under Centre’s unlock guidelines,” it said.

The Delhi government has also decided to end the night curfew that was earlier in operation from 10 pm to 5 am.